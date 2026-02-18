YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Plans $0.31 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3057 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Shares of QDTY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 12,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

