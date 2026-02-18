Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Declares $0.90 Dividend

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 413.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Ternium has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Ternium has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ternium to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.57. 391,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ternium from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ternium from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

