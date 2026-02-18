Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Posts Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FTGFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS: FTGFF) is a Canadian-based provider of specialized engineering, design and manufacturing solutions serving the aerospace, defense and space markets. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services that includes custom wire harness assemblies, electrical interconnect systems, valence systems and enclosures. Firan’s integrated capabilities extend from concept and prototyping to full-scale production, environmental testing and certification support for both commercial and military applications.

Key product lines include complex cable assemblies, connectors, printed circuit board assemblies and battery management systems tailored to customer specifications.

