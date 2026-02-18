Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith Sullivan Sells 33,847 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith Sullivan sold 33,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $55,847.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,722.25. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neuronetics Trading Down 3.5%

STIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,021. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 8.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 436.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 110.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 117,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc is a commercial‐stage medical technology company that develops and markets non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) to deliver targeted magnetic pulses to areas of the brain implicated in major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the treatment of adults with treatment-resistant depression and is supported by a growing body of clinical evidence demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Neuronetics focuses on advancing clinical care through innovation in neurostimulation.

