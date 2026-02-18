Deterra Royalties Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DRR)

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
