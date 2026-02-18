Deterra Royalties Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:DRR)

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Perth, Australia.

