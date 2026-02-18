May Hill Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

May Hill Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $301.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.25. The company has a market cap of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $305.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

