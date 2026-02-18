DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.8505 and last traded at $31.8399, with a volume of 1375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNBBY shares. Pareto Securities cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

