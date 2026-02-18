Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.32 and last traded at C$43.90, with a volume of 26199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenaz Energy from C$52.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

