Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vallourec in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vallourec

Vallourec Price Performance

Vallourec Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.