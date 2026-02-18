Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 36598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.35%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S is a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices and services focused on intimate healthcare. The company specializes in solutions designed to assist individuals with chronic medical conditions, aiming to improve quality of life through innovative products. Coloplast’s offerings span ostomy care, continence care, wound and skin care, and interventional urology, targeting patients who require long-term support and specialized treatments.

In its ostomy business, Coloplast provides pouches, skin barriers and accessories for patients who have had surgical procedures to divert bodily waste.

