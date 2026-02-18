VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.5540, with a volume of 46766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 97.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

