VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.5540, with a volume of 46766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.1%
The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86.
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded. PFXF was launched on Jul 16, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.