Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 2974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Marine Harvest ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

