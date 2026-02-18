Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.030-2.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.26. 12,301,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,096. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $167,818.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,263.27. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Host raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.030–$2.110, well above the prior consensus (~$1.36). That large forward EPS guide is the primary bullish catalyst because it signals stronger expected earnings power and supports valuation upside.

Host raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $2.030–$2.110, well above the prior consensus (~$1.36). That large forward EPS guide is the primary bullish catalyst because it signals stronger expected earnings power and supports valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11.0% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x TTM EBITDA multiple — a tidy monetization that boosts liquidity and demonstrates disciplined capital allocation. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Sells Two Luxury Resorts for $1.1 Billion, Achieving 11.0% IRR

Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11.0% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x TTM EBITDA multiple — a tidy monetization that boosts liquidity and demonstrates disciplined capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 operating results were solid: comparable hotel Total RevPAR +4.2%, RevPAR +3.8%, GAAP net income +9.8% and adjusted EBITDAre up — management highlighted a strong balance sheet (≈$2.4B liquidity) and Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting dividend and buyback optionality. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results with 4.2% Total RevPAR Growth and Issues 2026 Guidance

Full‑year 2025 operating results were solid: comparable hotel Total RevPAR +4.2%, RevPAR +3.8%, GAAP net income +9.8% and adjusted EBITDAre up — management highlighted a strong balance sheet (≈$2.4B liquidity) and Moody’s upgrade to Baa2, supporting dividend and buyback optionality. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 revenue guidance is roughly flat ($6.03B–$6.12B) and comparable Total RevPAR is guided to +2.5%–4.0% — growth is positive but moderating versus 2025, so the topline outlook is conservative.

2026 revenue guidance is roughly flat ($6.03B–$6.12B) and comparable Total RevPAR is guided to +2.5%–4.0% — growth is positive but moderating versus 2025, so the topline outlook is conservative. Neutral Sentiment: Company flagged $525M–$625M in 2026 capex and planned dispositions; proceeds from sales (including Four Seasons) create optionality for repurchases, dividends, or reinvestment — outcome depends on management’s deployment choices.

Company flagged $525M–$625M in 2026 capex and planned dispositions; proceeds from sales (including Four Seasons) create optionality for repurchases, dividends, or reinvestment — outcome depends on management’s deployment choices. Negative Sentiment: Q4 diluted EPS was $0.20 vs. consensus ~$0.47 (a meaningful miss). The quarter-level shortfall tempers the enthusiasm from forward guidance and may keep near-term sentiment choppy. View Press Release / Earnings PDF

Q4 diluted EPS was $0.20 vs. consensus ~$0.47 (a meaningful miss). The quarter-level shortfall tempers the enthusiasm from forward guidance and may keep near-term sentiment choppy. Negative Sentiment: Full‑year comparable hotel operating profit margin and EBITDA margins compressed modestly vs. 2024 (management cited wage and benefit inflation and insurance timing), which could limit margin expansion if costs persist.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $190,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

