Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.27 and last traded at $72.7920. Approximately 18,157,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,429,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.53.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Uber said it will invest over $100 million to build dedicated fast‑charging hubs for robotaxis to scale its autonomous fleet and secure “pit‑stop” charging in major cities — a direct capital commitment that reduces a key operational hurdle for autonomous deployments. Read More.

Uber said it will invest over $100 million to build dedicated fast‑charging hubs for robotaxis to scale its autonomous fleet and secure “pit‑stop” charging in major cities — a direct capital commitment that reduces a key operational hurdle for autonomous deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company plans to expand robotaxi deployments and add more EV charging stations across cities this year — reinforcing the narrative that Uber is transitioning from a pure rideshare network to a hybrid human + autonomous mobility platform. Read More.

Company plans to expand robotaxi deployments and add more EV charging stations across cities this year — reinforcing the narrative that Uber is transitioning from a pure rideshare network to a hybrid human + autonomous mobility platform. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Uber expanded a strategic partnership with Life360 to let families link accounts (including teen accounts), which can modestly boost engagement and safety positioning but is unlikely to be a major near‑term revenue driver. Read More.

Uber expanded a strategic partnership with Life360 to let families link accounts (including teen accounts), which can modestly boost engagement and safety positioning but is unlikely to be a major near‑term revenue driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Uber won sanctions against a lawyer for sexual‑assault plaintiffs in a recent case, a legal development that may reduce near‑term litigation risk but is not likely to materially change long‑term liability exposure. Read More.

Uber won sanctions against a lawyer for sexual‑assault plaintiffs in a recent case, a legal development that may reduce near‑term litigation risk but is not likely to materially change long‑term liability exposure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary and analysis raised questions about strategy and valuation (e.g., “Uber: This Makes No Sense”), highlighting investor skepticism that could limit upside if execution slips. Read More.

Critical commentary and analysis raised questions about strategy and valuation (e.g., “Uber: This Makes No Sense”), highlighting investor skepticism that could limit upside if execution slips. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Television/market commentary (Jim Cramer) flagged “over‑trading” in Uber stock, underscoring volatility and the potential for short‑term profit taking despite positive operational headlines. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.