Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.90 and last traded at $296.56. 12,129,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 10,740,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.11.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: WD is monetizing most of its remaining SanDisk stake and structuring a debt-for-equity swap that will cut Western Digital's indebtedness and improve financial flexibility — a clear deleveraging signal for investors. Quiver Quantitative

WD is monetizing most of its remaining SanDisk stake and structuring a debt-for-equity swap that will cut Western Digital’s indebtedness and improve financial flexibility — a clear deleveraging signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Western Digital says AI hyperscalers have bought out its 2026 hard-drive production, underpinning near-term revenue visibility, pricing power, and margin leverage as data-center demand surges. 24/7 Wall St.

Western Digital says AI hyperscalers have bought out its 2026 hard-drive production, underpinning near-term revenue visibility, pricing power, and margin leverage as data-center demand surges. Positive Sentiment: Corporate-simplification move: Western Digital converted its Series A convertible preferred shares, which simplifies the capital structure and reduces complexity for investors. That change is broadly market-friendly. TipRanks

Corporate-simplification move: Western Digital converted its Series A convertible preferred shares, which simplifies the capital structure and reduces complexity for investors. That change is broadly market-friendly. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains bullish overall with multiple recent “Buy/Outperform” calls and above-consensus price targets; this supports sentiment but valuation checks are being discussed after the rally. Yahoo Finance

Analyst coverage remains bullish overall with multiple recent “Buy/Outperform” calls and above-consensus price targets; this supports sentiment but valuation checks are being discussed after the rally. Negative Sentiment: The SanDisk transaction includes a secondary sale priced at a ~7.7% discount to the last close (about $3.17B gross proceeds); selling at a discount could cap upside for SanDisk shares and means WD realized less cash per share than market price. Blockonomi

The SanDisk transaction includes a secondary sale priced at a ~7.7% discount to the last close (about $3.17B gross proceeds); selling at a discount could cap upside for SanDisk shares and means WD realized less cash per share than market price. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been active (multiple executive share disposals reported), which some investors may view as a governance or timing red flag even if the company-level news is positive. Quiver Quantitative (insider data)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Western Digital Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 6,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $1,833,922.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 136,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,932,163.62. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 124.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

See Also

