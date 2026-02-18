Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider John Militello Sells 3,726 Shares

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) insider John Militello sold 3,726 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $12,333.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,102.56. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:RCKT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 2,561,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 627,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare, inherited pediatric diseases. The company employs a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) and lentiviral vector platform to deliver functional copies of genes in patients with genetic deficiencies. Its programs target a spectrum of disorders, including Fanconi anemia, leukocyte adhesion deficiency type I and Danon disease, with the goal of delivering one-time treatments that address the underlying causes of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple product candidates in various stages of development.

