2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

2x Solana ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOLT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. 2x Solana ETF has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

2x Solana ETF Company Profile

The 2x Solana ETF (SOLT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm. This ETF seeks to provide investors with twice the daily exposure to Solana’s price movements through leveraged strategies, without the need for direct cryptocurrency ownership. It is designed for sophisticated investors seeking tactical cryptocurrency trading opportunities who understand the amplified risks associated with leveraged exposure.

