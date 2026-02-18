2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT) Declares $0.01 Dividend

2x Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.
2x Solana ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOLT traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,799,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,749,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. 2x Solana ETF has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $35.30.
2x Solana ETF Company Profile
