Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.
Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.
Wingstop Price Performance
NASDAQ WING traded up $27.30 on Wednesday, reaching $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,491. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.92.
Key Stories Impacting Wingstop
Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin strength — Wingstop reported $1.00 adjusted EPS vs. $0.84 estimate and showed notable margin improvement (adjusted EBITDA strength), which reassured investors on profitability and drove the rally. Wingstop shares soar as Q4 earnings beat offsets revenue miss
- Positive Sentiment: Big unit growth and explicit 2026 guide — Management opened 493 net new restaurants in 2025, expanded into new international markets and issued guidance calling for continued strong unit growth (global store-count growth target ~15%) and low-single-digit domestic comps, supporting a growth-driven upside case. Press release: Wingstop financial results
- Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and buybacks underpin per-share outlook — Management reduced share count materially via buybacks (Q4/FY reductions noted) and highlighted shareholder returns alongside growth, which amplifies EPS leverage as unit economics recover. MarketBeat coverage of Wingstop
- Neutral Sentiment: Same-store sales decline was shallower than feared — Domestic comps were down, but the miss was smaller than some expected, which softened investor concern about demand trends. That helped sentiment despite the underlying weakness. SA: Same-store sales don’t fall as much as anticipated
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance mixed — Some firms reaffirmed cautious views (TD Cowen hold, $285 PT) even as others reacted positively; analysts and institutional positioning will influence follow-through. The Fly: TD Cowen reaction
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue shortfall and broader comps pressure — Total revenue slightly missed estimates (~$175.7M vs. ~$177.7M expected) and Wingstop reported its first full-year same-store sales decline in 22 years, keeping a demand risk overhang that could cap near-term upside. Restaurant Business Online: First full-year drop in comps
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.
The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.
