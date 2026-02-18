Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING traded up $27.30 on Wednesday, reaching $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,491. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $388.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.92.

Key Stories Impacting Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.