Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.88 and last traded at $169.9060, with a volume of 297369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.10.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.17% and a net margin of 8.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 900.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc is the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a broad portfolio of sparkling and still beverages under exclusive agreements with The Coca-Cola Company. Its brand lineup includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta, as well as noncarbonated offerings such as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak teas, Dasani water, Powerade sports drinks and vitaminwater.

Coca-Cola Consolidated’s operations span 14 states and the District of Columbia across the Southeastern, South Central and Mid-Atlantic regions.

