Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $9.9150. Approximately 4,131,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 8,388,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 950,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $10,522,566.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,416.57. This trade represents a 40.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,399,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,615. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

