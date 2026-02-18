Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading 10.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. Approximately 1,451,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,070 to GBX 3,050 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,992.86.

The firm has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,838.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 EPS for the quarter. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 11.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 EPS for the current year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

