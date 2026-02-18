Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0187 per share on Thursday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th.

Solana ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLZ traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 2,839,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Solana ETF has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Get Solana ETF alerts:

About Solana ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

​The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

Receive News & Ratings for Solana ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solana ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.