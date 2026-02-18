Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.50 and last traded at $97.21. 3,646,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,938,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTOS. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 747.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $755,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,885,899.07. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,826 shares in the company, valued at $6,801,992.40. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 914,407 shares of company stock worth $74,930,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,048,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,382,000 after purchasing an additional 818,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.