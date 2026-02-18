TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TechnipFMC has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. 899,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,693. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

