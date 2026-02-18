Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

NYSE:BGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 21,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

