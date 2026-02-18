Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.
Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.
