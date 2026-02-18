iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:IQST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 200,212 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 160,150 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iQSTEL Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ IQST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. iQSTEL has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iQSTEL in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQSTEL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQSTEL by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQSTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iQSTEL in the second quarter worth about $148,000.

iQSTEL Company Profile

iQSTEL, Inc (NASDAQ: IQST) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company that operates a global connectivity platform for voice, data and messaging services. The company leverages cloud-native infrastructure to deliver international roaming solutions, prepaid mobile top-up services and eSIM provisioning. Its technology enables seamless wireless communications for both individual subscribers and business clients across a broad network of partner carriers.

The company’s core offerings include instant airtime reloads, cross-border mobile voice and data plans, machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

