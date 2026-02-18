AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Acquires 13,000 Shares

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGLGet Free Report) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.52 per share, with a total value of A$136,695.00.

AGL Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AGL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 236.0%. AGL Energy’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

