Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,046 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 40,296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 146,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.6%
AGD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,744. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.
The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.
