Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,046 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 40,296 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 146,768 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.6%

AGD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,744. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

