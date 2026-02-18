SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.13, but opened at $40.26. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $35.3910, with a volume of 5,067,836 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.65% and a negative return on equity of 77.21%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.52) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company’s core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge’s technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.