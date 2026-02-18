LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $67.5850, with a volume of 45383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

LivaNova Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 998.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LivaNova by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Featured Stories

