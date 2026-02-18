Aberdeen Group plc Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,301,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596,988 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $24,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 367,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.42, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

