Aberdeen Group plc Sells 21,921 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Aberdeen Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,921 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 target price on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

VST opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

