Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 399,216 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 235,688 shares.The stock last traded at $86.4890 and had previously closed at $96.19.

The insurance provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Mercury General

Positive Sentiment: Meaningful Q4 beat: Mercury reported $3.66 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.56 and revenue of $1.54B vs. ~$1.37B; net income and operating income rose materially and the quarter’s combined ratio improved — a clear underwriting/earnings beat. PR Newswire: Q4 & Dividend Release

Meaningful Q4 beat: Mercury reported $3.66 EPS vs. consensus ~$2.56 and revenue of $1.54B vs. ~$1.37B; net income and operating income rose materially and the quarter’s combined ratio improved — a clear underwriting/earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Street confirmations of the beat: multiple outlets (Zacks, MSN, local press) highlighted the earnings and revenue beats, reinforcing the quarter’s strength to investors. Zacks: Earnings Beat

Street confirmations of the beat: multiple outlets (Zacks, MSN, local press) highlighted the earnings and revenue beats, reinforcing the quarter’s strength to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared: $0.3175 per share payable Mar 26 (ex‑dividend Mar 12), implying a ~1.4% yield — supportive for income investors but modest in yield. PR Newswire: Dividend

Quarterly dividend declared: $0.3175 per share payable Mar 26 (ex‑dividend Mar 12), implying a ~1.4% yield — supportive for income investors but modest in yield. Neutral Sentiment: Pre/post‑earnings positioning and valuation checks drew coverage as investors repositioned around the print, which can amplify intraday moves unrelated to fundamentals. Yahoo Finance: Valuation Check

Pre/post‑earnings positioning and valuation checks drew coverage as investors repositioned around the print, which can amplify intraday moves unrelated to fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Higher annual catastrophe impact: fiscal‑2025 catastrophe losses rose materially year‑over‑year (reported $508M vs. $277M), and the company recorded reinstatement/reinsurance activity that affected ceded premiums — a reminder of reserve and catastrophe volatility for insurers. PR Newswire: Q4 & Cat Losses

Higher annual catastrophe impact: fiscal‑2025 catastrophe losses rose materially year‑over‑year (reported $508M vs. $277M), and the company recorded reinstatement/reinsurance activity that affected ceded premiums — a reminder of reserve and catastrophe volatility for insurers. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings uncertainty: consensus estimates imply weaker results ahead (consensus group note points to a year with reduced EPS), which may temper enthusiasm from the quarterly beat and prompt profit‑taking.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury General this week:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCY. Zacks Research cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 223.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 16.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 470,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth $3,141,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,722,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, that underwrites and markets property and casualty insurance products through its principal subsidiary, Mercury Insurance Company. Established in 1961, the company has built a reputation for offering a broad range of personal and commercial lines, with a focus on automobile coverage. Mercury General operates in key U.S. markets, deploying a mix of independent agents and direct distribution channels to serve policyholders.

The company’s product portfolio includes personal automobile insurance, homeowners and renters policies, as well as commercial automobile, business liability and umbrella insurance.

