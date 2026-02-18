Talkspace, Inc. $TALK Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its holdings in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,897 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Price Performance

TALK opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71 and a beta of 1.20. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TALK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Talkspace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research raised Talkspace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $6.00 target price on Talkspace in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc (NASDAQ:TALK) is a digital mental health company that provides online therapy and psychiatry services through a secure, cloud-based platform. Headquartered in New York City, Talkspace enables individuals and couples to connect with licensed therapists and psychiatrists via text messaging, live audio, and video sessions. The company’s platform is accessible through web and mobile applications, allowing clients to seek professional support anytime and from any location with an internet connection.

The company’s core offerings include therapy plans that range from unlimited text-based messaging with a dedicated therapist to scheduled live video sessions.

