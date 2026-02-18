Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 25278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Central Bancompany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Central Bancompany to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Central Bancompany from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Central Bancompany Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.55 million.

Central Bancompany Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Thomas Ross purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $980,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,000. This trade represents a 95.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Bancompany

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBC. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,998,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter worth $42,165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the fourth quarter valued at $40,790,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,779,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth about $31,613,000.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ: CBC) is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

See Also

