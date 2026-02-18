Short Interest in Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY) Grows By 21.2%

Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 74,151 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 61,172 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 128,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Raytech Stock Performance

Shares of Raytech stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Raytech has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Get Raytech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Raytech stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Marex Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Raytech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Raytech in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RAY

Raytech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.