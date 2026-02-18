Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a 11.1% increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $8.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $15.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $355.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — ADI reported $2.46 EPS (vs. consensus ~$2.31) and $3.16B revenue, with revenue up ~30% YoY; results were broad-based across industrial and communications end markets. Press Release

Q1 beat — ADI reported $2.46 EPS (vs. consensus ~$2.31) and $3.16B revenue, with revenue up ~30% YoY; results were broad-based across industrial and communications end markets. Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance — management forecast Q2 results above Street estimates and cited robust AI-driven demand from data centers and industrial customers, which underpins upside to near-term revenue and margin expectations. Reuters: ADI sees strong Q2

Strong guidance — management forecast Q2 results above Street estimates and cited robust AI-driven demand from data centers and industrial customers, which underpins upside to near-term revenue and margin expectations. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns upgraded — Board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10 (22nd consecutive annual increase) and the company returned ~$1.0B via dividends and buybacks in Q1; strong free cash flow supports continued buybacks/dividends. Dividend Release

Capital returns upgraded — Board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10 (22nd consecutive annual increase) and the company returned ~$1.0B via dividends and buybacks in Q1; strong free cash flow supports continued buybacks/dividends. Positive Sentiment: Profitability & cash flow improvement — ADI reported meaningful margin expansion and large operating/free cash flow (trailing-12-month cash flow highlighted), enabling reinvestment and shareholder returns; several analysts raised price targets after the print. MarketBeat coverage

Profitability & cash flow improvement — ADI reported meaningful margin expansion and large operating/free cash flow (trailing-12-month cash flow highlighted), enabling reinvestment and shareholder returns; several analysts raised price targets after the print. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions — several firms bumped targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) and reiterated buy/overweight views; this supports momentum but already factors into higher valuations.

Analyst reactions — several firms bumped targets (e.g., Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel) and reiterated buy/overweight views; this supports momentum but already factors into higher valuations. Negative Sentiment: Governance scrutiny — a governance debate and special-meeting rights discussion could attract activist focus or create short-term uncertainty around shareholder proposals or board actions. Yahoo Finance: Governance

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

