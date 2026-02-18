Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Hold Rating from TD Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 13.3%

WING stock traded up $33.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the sale, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.