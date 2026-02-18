Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.77, but opened at $79.55. Global Payments shares last traded at $79.2030, with a volume of 4,083,219 shares trading hands.
The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to a range of 13.80–14.00, above street consensus, signaling confidence in operating leverage and future earnings power. Global Payments Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled a $2.5 billion stock buyback program, which increases shareholder return and can support the share price by reducing float. Global Payments Issues Strong Profit Outlook, Unveils $2.5 Billion Stock Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.18, up ~12% year‑over‑year and slightly above consensus, with solid margin profile (net margin ~19.7%), supporting the earnings beat narrative. Global Payments Q4 Earnings / Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst discussion and write‑ups highlight management’s effort to reshape the core business and that shares are being reassessed as potentially undervalued — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Global Payments Reshapes Core Business As Analysts Reassess Undervalued Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue was essentially flat (≈$2.32B) and came in roughly in line-to-slightly below some expectations, showing modest 1.4% year‑over‑year growth and indicating ongoing top‑line pressure in parts of the business. Global Payments Issues Strong Profit Outlook, Unveils $2.5 Billion Stock Buyback
In related news, EVP David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $164,122.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,397.58. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 59,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This trade represents a 21.25% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Global Payments by 23.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 51,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.
Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.
