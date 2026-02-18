Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 20.8% in January

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,281,105 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 23,415,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,359,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,359,024 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6%

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,854,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,011,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 177,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 81,744 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 979,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,348,000 after buying an additional 669,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,392,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $418,846,000 after purchasing an additional 548,788 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 133,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,589,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,404,000 after purchasing an additional 617,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

