APA (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.4780, with a volume of 3290906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial dropped their price target on shares of APA from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in APA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in APA by 6,096.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in APA by 179.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. APA’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

