WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives $17.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBTN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore dropped their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lowered WEBTOON Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEBTOON Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Up 4.9%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 13,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.92. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.