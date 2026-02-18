Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF $TUSB Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,374 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,731,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (TUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of debt securities with exposure to the US fixed income market. It holds various investment-grade debt investments while maintaining an average effective maturity of two years or less. TUSB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Thrivent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thrivent Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.