TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) and Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Head to Head Survey

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and TOR Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman -5.69% -3.26% -1.41% TOR Minerals International -5.31% -7.21% -5.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntsman and TOR Minerals International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.04 billion 0.35 -$189.00 million ($1.90) -6.48 TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.21 -$2.61 million ($0.33) -4.09

TOR Minerals International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huntsman. Huntsman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOR Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Huntsman has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Huntsman and TOR Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 4 8 2 0 1.86 TOR Minerals International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Huntsman presently has a consensus price target of $11.09, indicating a potential downside of 9.90%. Given Huntsman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huntsman is more favorable than TOR Minerals International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.1% of TOR Minerals International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Huntsman beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines, such as polyetheramines, ethyleneamines, DGA Agent, JEFFCAT catalysts, and E-GRADE specialty amines and carbonates; and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanomaterials. The company provides pre-and post-sales technical service support to customers. Its products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining, as well as serves the elastomers, insulation, footwear, furniture, industrial, oil and gas, liquid natural gas transport, printed circuit boards, consumer, appliances, electrical power transmission and distribution, recreational sports equipment, and medical appliances markets. The company sells its products through a network of distributors and agents. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

