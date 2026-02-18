Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its stake in Cummins by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Director William I. Miller sold 18,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.10, for a total transaction of $10,811,689.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,446,495.30. The trade was a 34.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $565.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $580.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.93.

Shares of CMI opened at $595.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.04. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $617.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

