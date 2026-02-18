Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

HUN has been the subject of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 104.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 197.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

