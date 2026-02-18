Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of BGB opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE: BGB) is a closed-end management investment company organized as an interval fund, designed to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund commenced operations in late 2020 and is structured with a defined term ending in 2027, at which point it intends to liquidate its assets and distribute proceeds to shareholders. As an interval fund, BGB offers limited redemption opportunities on a quarterly basis, allowing for greater investment flexibility while maintaining portfolio stability.

The fund’s primary business activity involves investing across the credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield and investment-grade corporate bonds, structured credit, and direct lending opportunities.

