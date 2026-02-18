Short Interest in Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Decreases By 14.7%

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 44,131 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 51,742 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Westaim Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Westaim has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

About Westaim

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.

