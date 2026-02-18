Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

Perion completed a strategic reset into Perion One , positioning an AI-native execution infrastructure centered on the Outmax agent and announcing partnerships with Amazon, Walmart and Mastercard to drive cross-channel media execution.

, positioning an AI-native execution infrastructure centered on the agent and announcing partnerships with Amazon, Walmart and Mastercard to drive cross-channel media execution. Q4/FY25 financials strengthened — Contribution ex-TAC +19% YoY to $65.2M, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA +53% to $24.3M, sharply higher operating cash flow, $313M net cash, and $118M of share repurchases executed to date.

+19% YoY to $65.2M, Q4 Adjusted EBITDA +53% to $24.3M, sharply higher operating cash flow, $313M net cash, and $118M of share repurchases executed to date. Core growth engines are outpacing the market — CTV +59% in Q4, digital out-of-home +28% in Q4, retail media +42% in Q4 — and management targets Perion One spend CAGR ≥25%, contribution ex-TAC CAGR ≥20%, and a 28% Adjusted EBITDA-to-contribution margin by 2028.

Near-term uncertainties and legacy headwinds — 2026 guidance is a wide range (Contribution ex-TAC $215–235M; Adj. EBITDA $50–54M), advertiser visibility is limited to 3–6 months, web/search are declining (web -17% in Q4) and the company posted a GAAP full‑year loss, creating execution and timing risk for ambitious 2028 targets.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.91 million, a PE ratio of -34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

